Boris Johnson has addressed whether he was “blaming” businesses for the supply chain issues currently being experienced in Britain.

Prime Minister told broadcasters: “I think what we’re seeing is the recovery of the economy. We’ve now got the fastest-growing economy in the G7 and I think we’ve got unemployment way lower than people forecast, you’ve got jobs being created the whole time.”

Mr Johnson also admitted to having known for months that the haulage industry was in trouble – and, strikingly, admitted that may continue into the festive season.