Prime Minister Boris Johnson was filmed riding a bike, getting in a digger and trying to build a zero carbon home, as he tours exhibition stands at the Tory Party conference in Manchester.

The video shows the PM enjoying himself as he reassembles ‘zero carbon homes’ blocks in the shape of a home and rides around the conference area on a bike.

In a round of interviews at the Tory conference in Manchester, Mr.Johnson denied supply chain chaos is a ‘crisis’ and insisted the country is at a ‘turning point’ as businesses are weaned off cheap labour after Brexit.