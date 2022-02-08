MPs in the House of Commons referred to the Tory plan to save Boris Johnson as "operation shag a dog" in a chaotic exchange on Tuesday.

While slamming the scheme, which has actually been dubbed "operation save big dog", Labour shadow secretary Jim McMahon called it "operation shaggy dog".

He was then asked to give way as a fellow MP mistakenly believed he had said "operation shag a dog" and asked him to correct the house.

"I'm happy to clarify the record, I am of course referring to the Dulex dog," Mr McMahon responded.

