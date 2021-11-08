Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of "trashing democracy" over his handling of the Owen Paterson saga.

"He does not even have the decency to come here either to defend what he did or apologise for his actions," Mr Starmer said of the prime minister's absence from Monday's emergency sleaze debate.

"Rather than repairing the damage he has done, the prime minister is running scared."

"Enough is enough. We will not stand by while he trashes our democracy," the Labour leader concluded.

