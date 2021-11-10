Boris Johnson has suggested the UK is “not remotely a corrupt country” in the wake of the Owen Paterson and Sir Geoffrey Cox scandals that have rocked Westminster.

“I want to say one thing that I hope is not taken in any chauvinistic spirit - but I genuinely believe that the UK is not remotely a corrupt country and nor do I believe that our institutions are corrupt,” the prime minister said during a news conference at Cop26.

“We have a very, very tough system of parliamentary democracy and scrutiny.”

Sign up to our politics newsletter here.