Boris Johnson tells Keir Starmer: 'Focus on Ukraine crisis not partygate'

Boris Johnson suggested that people should focus on the Ukraine situation instead of lockdown breaches at Downing Street.

The UK and US could both personally sanction Russian president Vladimir Putin after Joe Biden suggested this could be an option in the case of an invasion.

During PMQs, Keir Starmer asked: “Does the prime minister really not understand the damage his behaviour is doing to the country?”

Johnson responded: “He talks about the most serious issues, it is almost as if he is ignorant to the fact that we have a crisis on the borders of Ukraine.”

