Watch live as Boris Johnson gives update to MPs on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Boris Johnson is expected to lay out another set of sanctions against Russia after Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday morning.

The prime minister addressed the UK earlier today, calling the Russian president a “dictator” for unleashing a “hideous and barbaric” war on innocent people.

In response to the attack, Britain is expected to hit Moscow with an “unprecedented level of sanctions” intended to force Putin to reverse the invasion.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here