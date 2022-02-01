Boris Johnson has urged Russia to "step back" from the Ukraine invasion during his Kyiv address.

The UK Prime Minister traveled to Kyiv on Tuesday as tensions remained at a fever pitch between the Kremlin and the former Soviet state.

Mr Johnson had been due to speak to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Monday, but a time could not be agreed after the PM’s defence of his leadership and the partygate saga took up a hefty chunk of his day.

