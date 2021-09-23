Boris Johnson told the UN that November’s climate change summit in Glasgow must be ‘turning point for humanity’.

The prime minister said he had upgraded his assessment of the chances of success in Glasgow from six out of 10, following a $5bn (£3.7bn) climate finance pledge from Joe Biden.

Mr.Johnson said: “Mankind was awesome in our power to change things and awesome in our power to save ourselves and in the next 40 days we must choose what kind of awesome we are going to be.”