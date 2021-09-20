As Boris Johnson prepares to address the UN General Assembly in New York this week, here’s a look back at his bizarre 2019 speech.

Discussing the potential perils of new technological advances, the prime minister said: “What will synthetic biology stand for - restoring our livers and our eyes with miracle regeneration of the tissues, like some fantastic hangover cure? Or will it bring terrifying limbless chickens to our tables?”

Video shows the UK”s UN ambassador looking bemused about the speech, which was littered with cringeworthy jokes about "pink-eyed Terminators" and household devices that "monitor your nightmares” and “beep for more cheese.”