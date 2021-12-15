Boris Johnson has been urged to resign by Colum Eastwood, the leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party.

Mr Eastwood hit out at the prime minister for “failing to lead” his own MPs as well as “excusing rule-breaking” in the Tory party.

“Surely now it is time for him to do the right thing - the only thing left to him to restore public confidence - resign,” he said.

Mr Johnson hit back by saying he will “get on with protecting the public” and make sure we get through the pandemic as “one United Kingdom”.

