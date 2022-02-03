Johnson warns Putin that Ukraine invasion would be ‘tragic miscalculation’

Boris Johnson has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that a further incursion into Ukraine would be a “tragic miscalculation”.

The two leaders held their long-awaited phone call on Wednesday, with the British prime minister expressing his “deep concern” over the build-up of Russian forces on the Ukrainian border.

Downing Street also confirmed that Mr Johnson stressed that Ukraine has a right to aspire to Nato membership, a move that Mr Putin strongly opposes.

The pair are also said to have agreed that “aggravation was in no one’s interest” in a call that lasted 45 minutes.

