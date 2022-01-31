Boris Johnson will urge Vladimir Putin to ‘step back from brink’ in Ukraine

Boris Johnson has urged Russia to “step back from the brink”.

The Prime Minister spoke on Monday morning (31 January) at Tilbury Docks, amid the rising tensions in Ukraine.

He said: “What I will say to President Putin is as I’ve said before, I really think we all need to step back from the brink.

“And I think Russia needs to step back from the brink.

“I think that an invasion of Ukraine and any incursion into Ukraine beyond the territory that Russia has already taken in 2014 would be an absolute disaster for the world.”

