Boris Johnson’s voice sounded croaky during debates in Commons over the UK’s part in winning concessions at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

Speaking with a hoarse voice, the PM told MPs: “What has been achieved has only come about thanks to month after month of concerted British diplomacy and countless meetings.”

The prime minister also admitted for the first time that he could have handled the Owen Paterson affair “better” after MPs are set to vote on whether to scrap the controversial standards reforms that sparked Westminster’s sleaze row.

