Boris Johnson has pledged to stand "shoulder-to-shoulder" with the US in the fight for democracy.

The prime minister visited Capitol Hill on Wednesday, where he met with congressional leaders and the speaker of the house, Nancy Pelosi, before delivering his message.

"There are plenty of parts of the world where they don't think democracy really matters that much and that you can have all sorts of systems that are just as good, if not better. And I vehemently disagree," Mr Johnson told reporters.

"It is vital for the world that America stands up for that principle."