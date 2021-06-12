Boris Johnson looks set to delay the final lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England following another sharp rise in cases of the Delta variant.

The Prime Minister said earlier today that the Government must “be cautious” as it decides whether to end all Covid restrictions on June 21.

Ministers are considering putting back the relaxing of controls for up to four weeks as they race to roll out the vaccine to younger age groups.

A final decision is expected to be taken on Sunday ahead of a formal announcement by the Prime Minister at a news conference on Monday.