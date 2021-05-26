Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the “chaos” of the Covid pandemic because it boosted the public’s support for him, former advisor Dominic Cummings has claimed in a hearing with MPs on Wednesday.

Cummings said he had planned to quit by the end of last year anyway, but suggested to the PM that he was more frightened of him stopping the chaos than he was of the Covid crisis.

The prime minister allegedly replied: “Chaos isn’t that bad, it means people have to look to me to see who is in charge.”