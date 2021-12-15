Boris Johnson branded ‘worst possible prime minister’ by Keir Starmer in fiery PMQs

Boris Johnson has been branded the ‘worst possible prime minister at the worst possible time’ by Sir Keir Starmer.

The pair clashed in another fiery PMQs on Wednesday when the Labour leader questioned Mr Johnson’s ability to lead the country through the Covid crisis.

“Lives and livelihoods are at risk. The British public are looking for a prime minister with the trust and authority to lead Britain through the crisis,” Mr Starmer said.

“Instead, we’re burdened with the worst possible prime minister at the worst possible time.”

