Boris Johnson stepped out of Downing Street to purchase a poppy on Friday, ahead of Remembrance Sunday taking place next month. The prime minister paid for the “Remembrance symbol” electronically, receiving it from the Royal British Legion, who celebrate their 100th anniversary this year.

“It is evermore vital that we buy our poppies,” said Mr Johnson, who added in a Twitter video that it is “ever more vital to show our commitment as a society to our armed forces”. The poppy was given to the Prime Minister by Tom Dempsey, an 84-year-old army veteran.