Boris Johnson has now served two years as leader of the Conservative Party, with the politician being elected to the position on this day in 2019. In a turbulent period for Mr Johnson, he revealed he had shaken hands with coronavirus patients in March 2020, only to test positive a short while later, and defended his senior aide Dominic Cummings’ lockdown trip to Durham that same month.

The prime minister has also gone viral for his interactions with journalists, hiding in a fridge to avoid questions from a Good Morning Britain reporter and taking a journalist’s phone during an interview.