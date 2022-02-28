Massive 18-wheeler lorry plunges 50ft off bridge into frozen river

An 18-wheeler lorry plummeted off a 50ft bridge and into a frozen river near Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

The truck, carrying US mail, can be seen swerving off the bridge and flies cab-first into the water.

Miraculously, the driver survived the crash and was rescued by emergency services after climbing atop his vehicle and shouting to first responders that he couldn’t swim.

Footage of the crash has been shared online by the State Police Association of Massachusetts, which say the cause of the incident is still under investigation.

