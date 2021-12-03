Celebrations in Botswana as ruling that decriminalised gay sex upheld

There were scenes of joy in Botswana as the country’s court of appeal decided to uphold a ruling that decriminalised same-sex relationships in the southern African state.

Caine Youngman, head of policy and legal advocacy for the organisation Lesbians, Gays and Bisexuals of Botswana, said: “I feel really happy, I feel relieved, I feel hopeful about our future as the LGBTIQ community in our country. I feel protected. I have all sorts of emotions, but the bottom line is I am really happy.”

