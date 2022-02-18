Bournemouth police ride on top deck of buses to spot drivers illegally using phones

Police in Bournemouth are riding on the top deck of buses around the city in an attempt to catch out drivers illegally using their mobile phones.

It is against the law to hold a phone or sat-nav behind the wheel and those who are caught doing so face a £200 fine and six points on their license.

Officers in Bournemouth are now making use of high vantage points to spot offenders.

In 2020 alone, 17 people were killed in crashes involving drivers distracted by their phones, while 499 more were injured.

