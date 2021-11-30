First lady Jill Biden was forced to swiftly change the subject when a young boy regaled her with tales of his dead hamster during a White House Christmas story time on Monday.

Dr Biden was reading her book to schoolchildren when she paused to ask the whether they had any pets. One boy answered “I have one!” and then elaborated: “We used to have, like, hamsters and hedgehogs, but one went under the cage door and then suffocated.”

Laughing, Dr Biden responded: “Oh my word! Okay, let’s move on to happier things.”

