Boy rescued from deep well has died, Morocco's king announces

A five-year-old Moroccan boy who was trapped in a well for four days has been found dead by rescue teams.

Rayan Awram fell into a 105ft (32-metre) well outside his home in Ighran village in the northern province of Chefchaouen, on Tuesday evening - sparking a race-against-the-clock rescue mission.

Rescuers dug vertically and then horizontally, while risking a landslide, to reach the boy.

Sadly, government officials confirmed that the young boy could not be resuscitated, adding that he had tragically died before rescuers could reach him.

