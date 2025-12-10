Chilling moments before man starts fire killing mother and three children

CCTV footage shows two men filling up a canister with fuel before a deadly house fire, which killed a mother and her three children.

Bryonie Gawith, 29, along with her children Denisty Birtle, nine, Oscar Birtle, five and 22-month-old Aubree Birtle, died from injuries sustained in the fire at Westbury Road, Bradford, in August 2024.

Sharaz Ali, 40, set fire to Ms Gawith’s home, where his ex-partner Antonia, Bryonie’s sister, had been staying after she ended their “abusive” relationship earlier that month. Antonia managed to escape the burning property.

Calum Sunderland, 26, went with Ali to the house and kicked the door in for him.

At Doncaster Crown Court on Wednesday (10 November), Ali, of Langbar Avenue, was convicted of four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. Sunderland, of Calton Street, was convicted of four counts of manslaughter.