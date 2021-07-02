Sir Richard Branson is set for his first space flight with Virgin Galactic.

The billionaire businessman will trial his company’s “private astronaut experience” during the next test flight window which begins on July 11.

Branson will be a passenger in the back of Virgin Galactic’s Unity rocket, alongside five crew members compiled of two pilots and three astronauts.

The flight will take off from a spaceport in New Mexico and the main aim of the trip will be to evaluate a number of factors including seat comfort, the weightless experience and views of Earth in the space cabin.