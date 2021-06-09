A fistfight broke out in the Bolivian Congress on Tuesday during a debate over the recent arrests of former interim president Jeanine Áñez and several ex-ministers.

Footage shows a minister addressing the session when the shot widens and a government lawmaker, wearing traditional garb, and an opposition politician can be seen furiously scrapping.

Áñez was jailed due to allegations that she took part in a coup against then-President Evo Morales in 2019. But she says her administration was a legal transitional government after Morales stepped down that year amid vote rigging allegations. Morales’ party took back power in 2020.