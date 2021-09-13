A huge fight broke out between security guards and Wireless Festival attendees, a shocking video appears to show.

The brawl broke out in front of a large crowd after a group allegedly attempted to skip the queue.

In the clip, a woman appears to slap and punch a guard as he attempts to hold her back.

A second guard is seen restraining somebody on the ground while the woman attempts to pull the guards away.

Another witness pushes the guard on the ground over as a man intervenes by trying to pull the woman away.

Metropolitan Police and Wireless Festival have been approached for comment.