Brazil’s health minister has tested positive for coronavirus after meeting Boris Johnson in New York.

Marcelo Queiroga was in close proximity to the Prime Minister, as well as his own president, Jair Bolsonaro.

On Tuesday, the potentially contagious minister shook hands with Mr Johnson when the two leaders and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss met as part of a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Boris Johnson said he was “delighted” to meet the Brazilian president but urged the vaccine-skeptic right-wing populist to get jabbed against Covid.