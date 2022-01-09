Terrifying footage captures the moment a huge slab of rock falls from a cliff face onto tourist boats on a lake in Brazil.

At least seven people have died and three others are missing after the canyon wall collapsed into Furnas lake in Capitolio, Minas Gerais state, on Saturday.

Videos shared on social media show the moments before the rock smashes into the water, landing on two small boats as a number of other vessels speed away.

A further 32 people were injured in the incident.

