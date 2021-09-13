Brazilians from both the right and left of the political spectrum joined forces on Sunday to call for president Jair Bolsonaro’s impeachment, though turnout was lower than expected.

Protesters across the country expressed anger over the government’s handling of the pandemic, surging inflation and Bolsonaro’s attacks on the Supreme Court.

Over 130 impeachment requests have been filed since the start of Bolsonaro’s administration and were subsequently ignored by congress.

Opinion polls show Bolsonaro trailing former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in early polls for the 2022 presidential contest. It appears many voters are waiting for the elections to resolve the political crisis.