Thousands of Brazilians took the streets of Sao Paulo on Saturday, 29 May to protest against the country's current President Jair Bolsonaro.

Footage shows crowds chanting and holding signs as the protesters marched from Paulista Avenue to downtown calling for the impeachment of Bolsonaro and criticising his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

So far more than 460,000 people in Brazil have died as a result of the virus.

Jonas Davanco, a 36-year-old demonstrator said: "We have an obligation to remove him from power because he is killing people. Leaving him in the presidency means to leave someone killing people every day."