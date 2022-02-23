Watch live as trial continues for officer involved in Breonna Taylor raid

Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison is on trial for his involvement in the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment.

Ms Taylor was killed on 13 March 2020 after officers with a narcotics warrant kicked in her door and opened fire.

While Mr Hankison is not accused of killing Ms Taylor, he is facing charges of felony wanton endangerment.

It is alleged he fired 10 shots near a side door during the raid, with prosecutors suggesting the bullets endangered the lives of a man, woman and child in a neighbouring unit.

