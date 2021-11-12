Brexit minister Lord Frost is meeting with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic in London for talks on the Northern Ireland impasse. The pair will assess whether any progress has been made in negotiations on the protocol, but expectations are low and the UK has warned suspending parts of the deal, which leaves Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods, will be the “only option” if talks break down. Mr Sefcovic is expected to hold a news conference following talks with Lord Frost.