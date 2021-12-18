Brexit minister Lord Frost ‘resigns from government’

Brexit minister David Frost has reportedly resigned from Boris Johnson’s cabinet on Saturday ( 18 December).

Lord Frost has been a member of the cabinet and he has helped negotiate the Brexit agreement.

In recent months Lord Frost has been a central figure in the negotiations with the EU over the Northern Ireland protocol.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the senior minister handed in his resignation a week ago, but has been persuaded to stay in his post until the new year.

The newspaper quoted sources saying his departure had been motivated by the implementation of the Covid plan B measures earlier this week.