Political stability must not come at cost to Northern Ireland’s economy, says DUP leader

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has suggested that political stability in Northern Ireland must not come at a cost to its economy or its links to the rest of the UK.

He was speaking following a meeting with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss about post-Brexit arrangements.

"I want political stability, but I'm also clear that if the price of this protocol is enormous harm to the union, enormous harm to our economy on a daily basis, that is not a price we can be expected to pay," Donaldson said.

Sign up to our politics newsletter here.