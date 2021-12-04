‘Substantive gaps’ remain between EU and UK over NI procotol

The Northern Ireland Secretary, Brandon Lewis highlighted the “substantive gaps” that remain between the EU and the UK at a press conference at the Foreign Office on Thursday (2 December).

Taking questions from journalists, Mr Lewis said: “We want to find a negotiated, agreed solution with the EU that gives certainty. Those conversations are ongoing.”

“But there are substantive gaps between us and if we need to use Article 16 to move things forward, then we will have to do that,” he added.

Mr Lewis said he was “hopeful” that the UK could come to an agreement with the EU.