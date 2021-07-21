Watch live as Brexit minister David Frost discusses Northern Ireland protocol

Brexit minister David Frost is speaking about Northern Ireland protocol in the House of Commons.

The deal was negotiated with the EU by Lord Frost, but he is expected to say its terms need to be radically changed as he outlines plans to Parliament.

Lord Frost has previously said the protocol is “unfair” and “unsustainable”, as it could ban some exports from Britain to Northern Ireland.

The government is said to be particularly worried about chilled meat products, including burgers and sausages, no longer being exportable.