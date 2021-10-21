The FBI have released a statement confirming the human remains found in Carlton Reserve on Wednesday belong to Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of murdered blogger Gabby Petito.

“On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve and the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie,” the statement reads.

Investigators confirmed the identification of Mr Laundrie’s skeletal remains the day after they were discovered at the Carlton Reserve near his backpack and items of clothing.

