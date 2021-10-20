Police found partial human remains inside the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday, close to where belongings believed to have been Brian Laundrie’s were found earlier in the day.

The items - which include clothing - were found shortly after Mr Laundrie’s parents joined law enforcement to search the park on Wednesday morning.

A senior law enforcement official told NBC News they had located the remains in the vast, alligator-infested swampland in a location that had previously been underwater.

