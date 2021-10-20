Watch live as FBI hold press conference after remains found in search for Brian Laundrie

The FBI are holding a press conference after human remains were found at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday.

Remains were discovered by police close to where belongings believed to have been Brian Laundrie’s were found earlier in the day.

A senior law enforcement official told NBC they are located in the vast, alligator-infested swampland in a location that had previously been underwater.

There has not yet been any official confirmation that the remains belong to Mr Laundrie, who is a “person of interest” in Gabby Petito’s death.

