An autopsy has revealed that Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head, according to the family’s attorney. Laundrie was on the run from police after his fiancé Gabby Petito went missing, and was later found dead in Wyoming national park.

No cause of death was initially determined for Laundrie, whose remains were discovered by his parents and FBI officials in Myakkahatachee Creek Environmental Park on October 20.

Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, said: “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”

Sign up to our US newsletter here