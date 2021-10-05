Brian Laundrie's sister has urged his brother to 'come forward' amid nationwide search after Gabby Petito’s body was discovered.

Cassie Laundrie spoke out for the first time to ABC News and sent a message to ‘come forward’ to her missing brother, who has been the center of a nationwide manhunt after the body of his girlfriend was discovered.

Cassie Laundrie told Good Morning America: “I would tell my brother to just come forward and get us out of this horrible mess”.

Brian Laundrie was named a ‘person of interest’ in Petito’s disappearance and has not been seen since September 14th, authorities said.