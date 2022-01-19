The Los Angeles Police Department has released CCTV identifying a suspect in connection with the killing of store employee and grad student Brianna Kupfer.

Brianna, 24, was working alone in the Croft House Furniture store in La Brea, Los Angeles on January 13 when she was attacked.

The young grad student was declared dead at the scene after she was found by a customer.

Footage released as part of a public appeal shows 31-year-old suspect Shawn Laval Smith making a purchase inside a 7-Eleven store 30 minutes after the fatal attack.

Police said Smith should be considered “armed and dangerous".

Sign up to our newsletters.