A security guard who knifed cats to death in Brighton has been jailed for more than five years.

Steve Bouquet stabbed 16 cats between October 2018 and May 2019 during a “cruel” string of attacks.

Dubbed the “Brighton cat killer”, he was only stopped when he was captured on CCTV set up by the owner of one victim.

Nine cats were killed during Bouquet’s spree and a further seven were injured.

He was convicted of 16 offences of criminal damage in relation to the cats and possession of a knife, last month.