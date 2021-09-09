Video footage shows armed police and a negotiator arriving at the scene at an Esso petrol station in Hengrove Way after it was stormed by a man armed with a knife.

Police said a man was detained in connection with the incident about three hours later with another person taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement: “We have detained a man in connection with an incident at a petrol station on Hengrove Way this morning. Investigations at the scene continue.”