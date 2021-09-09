Independent TV

Showing now | News

Man detained by police after hostage situation at Bristol petrol station

00:48

Ross Martin-Pavitt | 1631190672

Man detained by police after hostage situation at Bristol petrol station

Video footage shows armed police and a negotiator arriving at the scene at an Esso petrol station in Hengrove Way after it was stormed by a man armed with a knife.

Police said a man was detained in connection with the incident about three hours later with another person taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement: “We have detained a man in connection with an incident at a petrol station on Hengrove Way this morning. Investigations at the scene continue.”

Up next

00:30

Australian public health chief says Covid contact tracing is part of 'New World Order'

1631184594

00:47

Evacuated Afghan children play with soldiers and draw with chalk at New Jersey military base

1631176376

01:31

9/11 anniversary: Lessons learned from attack still taught in schools

1631179719

01:37

British 9/11 survivor recounts escape from World Trade Centre

1631176199

Editor's Picks

00:53

Helen Whately ‘doesn’t know’ if Gavin Williamson is racist or incompetent

1631174921

00:50

Kamil Glik appears to pinch Kyle Walker’s neck during England and Poland World Cup Qualifier

1631186952

00:58

Woman spends £4,000 a year on ‘fashionista’ rescue pigeons

1631183615

00:23

Jennifer Aniston gives sarcastic reply to The One Show’s Jermaine Jenas

1631173893

More Editor's Picks

00:47

Evacuated Afghan children play with soldiers and draw with chalk at New Jersey military base

1631176376

00:37

Rio Ferdinand forced to explain racist emojis to his children over breakfast

1631185337

00:56

'Shut up!': Adults heckle high school student advocating for face masks

1631104560

00:52

Emma Raducanu reacts to reaching US Open semi-final after beating Belinda Bencic

1631137795

More Editor's Picks

00:23

Thieves break out in dance mid-robbery before fleeing with over £1k worth of of goods

1631171087

00:57

Mum covers house in Christmas decorations three months early

1631103531

00:32

Merseyside police officer assaults 10-year-old autistic boy in school hallway

1631087294

00:27

Geronimo the alpaca’s ‘legacy will live on for all animals’, says owner

1631104874

More Editor's Picks

01:23

Disturbing moment pack of dogs tear fox cub to pieces on Warwickshire hunt

1631092299

00:23

Leopard comes face to face with cat after both fall down well

1630926479

00:42

Critically endangered angel shark filmed off Wales coast

1631089403

01:30

Matt Hancock heckled as he praises Boris Johnson for social care reform

1631026541

More Editor's Picks

00:45

Mount Fuji's first snowcap of the season comes almost a month early

1631004874

00:43

Herd of huge bison block traffic at Yellowstone National Park

1631014893

00:38

Tesla camera catches man faking being reversed into

1631008742

00:51

Huge fire erupts in central Las Vegas warehouse

1631034482

More Editor's Picks

01:11

Michael K Williams: The Wire actor found dead in his New York apartment

1630968212

00:24

Massive queues at London Luton airport amid huge delays

1630936138

00:21

Family's house explodes after Ida flooding causes gas leak

1630938111

00:31

College football coach says entire team should be ‘executed’

1630937155

More Editor's Picks

00:54

Massive landslide covers road as onlookers flee for their lives in India

1630921108

00:52

NYPD try to rescue family including two-year-old from flooded basement

1630900488

01:21

US Open: Naomi Osaka tearfully admits she doesn’t know when she’ll play next after shock defeat

1630742339

00:33

Sarah Harding's Popstars audition video resurfaces

1630917424

More Editor's Picks

03:53

Police describe Florida shooting that left four people dead

1630872113

00:57

Police form cordon around anti-vaccine protesters in London

1630779025

00:37

Delivery driver wades through waist-deep New York flooding

1630700086

01:45

British commander describes 'desperate' scenes faced by troops in Kabul

1630713484

More Editor's Picks

02:25

Anti-vaccine protesters attack police outside London tube station

1630691386

01:05

Man 'grinds on woman's leg' as he steals her £9,000 Rolex

1630664881

00:45

Extinction Rebellion protesters removed from JP Morgan demonstration

1630655761

00:39

Bird perfectly mimics crying baby

1630683000

More Editor's Picks

00:29

Floodwater rushes into New York subway station as Storm Ida batters city

1630569274

13:39

Gossip Girl, Back to Life and Clickbait | Binge or Bin episode 9

1630075092

00:51

Toddler gags every time he looks at newborn brother

1630599775

01:32

At least 45 dead as Storm Ida dumps ‘historic’ rain in north east

1630613996

More Editor's Picks

01:06

Kitten with spinal cord defect gets wheelchair built from toy car

1630588679

02:13

Godless is 'such a fun watch'

1630513793

00:30

Dixie Fire: Huge plumes of smoke rise behind grazing cows

1630532583

00:39

Hurricane Ida: Incredible drone footage shows scale of flooding

1630511278

More Editor's Picks

00:39

Caldor Fire: Wildfire approaches holiday rental property in terrifying video

1630453859

00:31

Cow stuck in tree after Hurricane Ida

1630513140

02:35

Clickbait isn't a 'comprehensive or intriguing' exploration of the modern world

1630425594

00:31

Geronimo the alpaca led away from farm by police ahead of execution

1630411538

More Editor's Picks

03:27

How to take a lateral flow test

1630408868

00:42

Armed Taliban fighters surround Afghan TV news presenter during interview

1630424286

02:35

Kevin Can F*** Himself is a 'biting skewering' of 'misogynistic' sitcoms

1630312161

00:59

Taliban appear to hold mock funeral for British and American forces leaving Afghanistan

1630427993

More Editor's Picks

00:26

Taliban fire guns into the air to celebrate full control of Kabul

1630398688

00:25

Video appears to show Taliban member suspended from US-supplied helicopter ‘over Kandahar’

1630334391

00:18

Jacob Rees-Mogg declares love for money as 12-year-old in unearthed interview

1630309658

00:54

Extinction Rebellion protesters block Tower Bridge

1630335840

More Editor's Picks

00:25

Hurricane Ida tears off hospital roof in Louisiana

1630318859

01:01

Kerry Katona breaks down as she relives domestic abuse at hands of George Kay

1630318116

00:48

Ferry runs aground in Ibiza leaving 10-year-old boy seriously injured

1630310746

00:28

Michael Gove dancing in Aberdeen nightclub

1630252437

More Editor's Picks

02:15

Back to Life balances 'darkness' and 'hilarity'

1630240471

00:52

Afghanistan: Rocket attack kills child near Kabul airport, police say

1630248533

01:12

Hurricane Ida: Homes and cars submerged as storm brings flooding to Mississippi

1630311470

01:24

Banker complains about six-figure-bonus on live radio

1630226976

More Editor's Picks

00:28

Hurricane Ida: Joe Biden asks people fleeing storm to ‘wear a mask’

1630230623

02:46

Gossip Girl reboot has lost it's way' due to its 'moral sensibility'

1630145228

00:36

Poundland worker with one arm karate kicks alleged shoplifter

1630135156

00:39

Shocking moment two paragliders collide in mid-air

1630068796

More Editor's Picks

00:27

Gogglebox: Andrew Michael's best moments as star dies aged 61

1630067912

00:45

Indian train driver forced to slow down due to elephants on the track

1630046508

00:29

Biden vows to ‘hunt down’ enemies after attack kills US service members in Kabul

1630013868

00:47

Leamington Spa fire: Plumes of smoke fill sky

1630062585

More Editor's Picks

01:36

US troops entertain young Afghan children awaiting evacuation

1630000535

00:19

Unearthed footage captures Holly Willoughby being slapped on the bum during live TV

1629976147

02:01

Animal Rebellion protesters dye Buckingham Palace fountains blood red

1629988295

00:33

Hurricane Grace lashes Mexico with rain and wind as heavy storms hit Gulf Coast

1629990433

More Editor's Picks

00:18

Casualties taken to hospital after suspected suicide bombing outside Kabul airport

1629989180

01:00

Flock of sheep form giant heart in stunning tribute to farmer’s late aunt

1629910800

00:54

Wounded rushed to hospital after Kabul double explosion

1629994048

00:52

Moment Taliban appear to 'test drive' captured US-made helicopter

1629964870

More Editor's Picks

01:38

Woman kicked off Florida flight after lighting up cigarette on a Spirit Airlines plane

1629920850

00:30

Mother films terrifying moment shark swims close to daughter on bodyboard

1629908168

00:45

Third mass brawl erupts in Armenian parliament in two days

1629972546

00:25

Paralympian Ibrahim Hamatdou stuns fans by playing table tennis with his mouth

1629903938

More Editor's Picks

01:11

Afghans wait in knee-deep sewage water outside Kabul airport in hope of evacuation

1629925118

00:24

Hungry sea otter tucks into crunchy crab on the beach

1629908398

00:33

Crayfish rehomed in Sydney aquarium after being found in polystyrene box

1629892006

00:18

Paralympics: Commentator can barely watch as husband wins a medal in race she's covering

1629889498

More Editor's Picks

00:38

Rudy Giuliani disgusts onlookers by shaving while eating at JFK airport restaurant

1629824333

00:44

Firefighters rescue deaf dog from storm drain in heroic 10-hour operation

1629825187

00:35

On-duty police officer stuns teens with skateboarding skills

1629826669

00:34

Soldier plays music for Afghan child refugees arriving in Germany

1629848881

More Editor's Picks

00:58

Charlie Watts says playing with Rolling Stones mostly 'hanging around' in 1986 interview

1629825661

00:37

Extinction Rebellion protesters lie on street to block traffic at London demonstration

1629825036

01:05

Paraguay wildfires: Massive forest fire rips through national park

1629797975

00:50

Friendly dolphin plays with children in Cornwall but experts warn of injury

1629803280

More Editor's Picks

00:00

Watch Tokyo Paralympics live at Japan's National Stadium

1629797391

03:03

Spider-Man: No Way Home: First trailer released for Marvel Studios sequel

1629788201

00:59

Love Island 2021: Millie and Liam win series and split £50,000 prize

1629754846

00:30

Man paddleboards through two-foot deep water on flooded New York street

1629735974

US News

02:44

AOC slams 'ignorant' Governor Abbott's comments on rape and abortion

1631138031

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1631124281

00:56

Biden vows to be the 'most pro-union president' in history

1631123629

00:56

'Shut up!': Adults heckle high school student advocating for face masks

1631104560

More US News

00:00

Watch live as Biden delivers remarks to honor labor unions

1631115809

00:00

Watch live as Nancy Pelosi holds press conference

1631109714

02:01

Biden, AOC and Schumer visit homes hit by Storm Ida in Queens

1631058197

01:31

Floating bridge built in Louisiana to deliver aid following Hurricane Ida

1631049351

More US News

00:58

Rape and incest victims have ‘at least’ six weeks to get abortion, Texas governor says

1631038094

01:07

Delta variant drives 300% increase in US Covid cases from Labor Day last year

1631035731

00:49

Caitlyn Jenner 'supports' Texas decision on abortion law

1631034007

01:41

President Biden arrives in New Jersey to tour Storm Ida damage

1631032336

More US News

00:00

Watch live as Biden tours storm damage in New York and New Jersey

1631031390

00:43

Herd of huge bison block traffic at Yellowstone National Park

1631014893

00:51

Huge fire erupts in central Las Vegas warehouse

1631034482

00:23

Dixie Fire covers 910,000-acres as blaze enters eighth week of burning

1631005638

More US News

00:41

Central Park heron swallows huge rat whole

1631010423

03:53

Police describe Florida shooting that left four people dead

1630872113

00:42

Biden goes door to door in flood-hit Louisiana: ‘I know you’re hurting’

1630705957

00:29

Blinken walks away from questions on stranded Americans in Kabul

1630704959

More US News

00:45

Central Florida first responders return after Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

1630789306

00:37

Delivery driver wades through waist-deep New York flooding

1630700086

00:00

Watch live as Biden visits Louisiana to view hurricane damage

1630692337

01:32

At least 45 dead as Storm Ida dumps ‘historic’ rain in north east

1630613996

More US News

00:36

Jen Psaki snaps at male reporter over abortion rights

1630614230

00:26

Newark Airport temporarily halts flights after severe flooding across New Jersey

1630603227

00:42

Biden tells Hurricane Ida victims: ‘The nation is here to help’

1630604873

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1630605811

More US News

00:30

New York Governor questions ‘intelligence failures’ after nine killed in New York floods

1630598031

00:29

Floodwater rushes into New York subway station as Storm Ida batters city

1630569274

00:15

Swat team arrive at North Carolina school after student killed in shooting as manhunt underway

1630530796

00:30

Dixie Fire: Huge plumes of smoke rise behind grazing cows

1630532583

More US News

01:26

White House says Texas abortion law ‘blatantly violates constitutional rights’

1630523124

00:42

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1630521481

00:44

Pentagon denies abandoning military service dogs in Afghanistan

1630520788

00:31

Cow stuck in tree after Hurricane Ida

1630513140

More US News

01:14

‘Fists are flying’: Fight breaks out at Florida school over mask mandate

1630513666

00:39

Caldor Fire: Wildfire approaches holiday rental property in terrifying video

1630453859

00:39

Hurricane Ida: Incredible drone footage shows scale of flooding

1630511278

01:21

White House defends Biden after apparently glancing at watch during ceremony for fallen troops

1630445520

More US News

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1630440413

01:38

Social media influencer found dead in Houston apartment in alleged murder-suicide

1630434307

01:01

Biden calls Afghanistan withdrawal an 'extraordinary success' as he defends evacuation mission

1630442032

00:00

Watch live as Biden delivers remarks on ending the war in Afghanistan

1630438136

More US News

02:20

California to close all national forests due to wildfire concerns

1630408288

00:39

California woman fights off mountain lion to save 5-year-old son from attack

1630394339

00:18

Hurricane Ida swirls off Louisiana coast in satellite footage

1630257199

00:28

Hurricane Ida: Joe Biden asks people fleeing storm to ‘wear a mask’

1630230623

More US News

00:26

Elon Musk flies over 'Starbase' with crew of SpaceX's first all-civilian mission

1630249602

00:31

Hurricane Ida: Lightning storm seen within whirlwind in satellite footage

1630140124

00:57

Hurricane Ida: 'Be prepared' for 'very dangerous' storm, warns Biden

1630230350

01:03

‘It’s easy to play a backseat’: Psaki clashes with journalist over Afghanistan question

1630092457

More US News

01:36

US troops entertain young Afghan children awaiting evacuation

1630000535

00:27

Capitol officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt reveals identity in first interview

1630020191

01:40

Taliban has access to $85 billion US weapons, Republican congressman warns

1630014410

02:49

Biden rests head on his hands during tense exchange with Fox reporter after Kabul statement

1630016841

More US News

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary holds briefing after Kabul attacks

1630015591

00:53

Biden holds moment of silence for fallen US service members after Kabul attack

1630014597

00:29

Biden vows to ‘hunt down’ enemies after attack kills US service members in Kabul

1630013868

00:00

Watch live as Biden speaks after Kabul attacks kill US service members

1630012680

More US News

00:47

12 US troops killed in Afghanistan suicide bombing, Pentagon confirm

1630005455

00:00

Watch live as Pentagon holds briefing after Kabul blasts kills 60

1630004637

01:36

American citizens still awaiting airlift from Kabul after suspected suicide bombing

1629996539

01:09

Texas father strips in school board meeting in support of mask mandates

1629932499

More US News

02:15

Louisiana police officer brutally beats black man with flashlight 18 times

1629926735

01:22

White House condemns reports billionaire selling $6,500 flights out of Afghanistan

1629931697

00:33

'Very real possibility’ of ISIS-K attack on Kabul, says US Secretary of State

1629918829

00:00

Watch as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1629919802

More US News

00:00

Watch live as Antony Blinken holds briefing on Afghanistan

1629916203

00:00

Watch live as Biden makes remarks on Afghanistan after virtual G7 meeting

1629839065

01:21

Biden has ‘contingency plan’ if Afghanistan evacuation misses 31 August deadline

1629841179

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1629833288

More US News

00:38

Rudy Giuliani disgusts onlookers by shaving while eating at JFK airport restaurant

1629824333

01:13

‘No possible way’ every American evacuated from Afghanistan by Aug. 31 deadline, says McCarthy

1629832756

00:00

Watch live as McCarthy speaks about Afghanistan after classified briefing

1629820355

00:50

Americans are ‘not stranded’ in Afghanistan, White House insists

1629749749

More US News

00:00

Watch live as Ned Price holds State Department briefing

1629748320

01:07

White House says President to decide troop withdrawal deadline, not Taliban

1629745708

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1629742655

00:00

Watch live as Biden makes statement on coronavirus vaccines

1629741352

More US News

01:43

Cuomo suggests allegations behind exit ‘undermine justice system’ in farewell address

1629737224

01:02

Pentagon admits it has no idea how much US military equipment Taliban have seized

1629735703

00:49

Taliban warns there will be 'consequences' if Biden delays withdrawal of US troops

1629703762

01:04

Pentagon says both al-Qaeda and Isis have ‘presence’ in Afghanistan

1629496502

More US News

01:19

'We will get you home': Biden promises to evacuate all Americans, 13,000 evacuated

1629485419

01:50

CNN reports 'survival of the fittest' conditions at Kabul airport

1629479034

01:13

McEnany blasts Biden administration for unanswered questions on Afghanistan

1629415199

01:43

Capitol bomb threat suspect identified after surrendering to police

1629398868

More US News

00:00

Watch live as State Department spokesman faces questions on Afghanistan

1629395976

00:53

Police negotiating Capitol Hill ‘bomb threat’ hope for peaceful solution

1629393864

01:26

Biden says troops will stay in Afghanistan for as long as it takes to evacuate all US civilians

1629330758

01:03

Pentagon: Intelligence did not indicate Afghanistan collapse within 11 days of withdrawal

1629315579

More US News

00:54

Biden announces compulsory vaccines for nursing home staff in Medicare facilities

1629320038

00:00

Watch live as President Biden speaks about Covid-19 vaccinations

1629318922

00:00

Watch live as US defense chief briefs media on situation in Afghanistan

1629313605

00:23

White House says 'fair amount' of US weapons now in Taliban hands

1629230447

More US News

00:27

US will not commit to bringing every American home from Afghanistan

1629227193

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

1629221465

00:39

Fox anchor drops wedding ring down drain during basketball with Harlem Globetrotters

1629215657

01:05

Afghan reporter’s tearful plea to Pentagon: ‘Where is my President?’

1629154896

Behind The Headlines

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis

1625846912

07:07

Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?

1624288560

03:50

What is causing the Australian mouse plague?

1622732777

05:37

What's happened in the year since George Floyd's murder?

1621949753

More Behind The Headlines

05:26

The Pandemic President: Biden's 100 day battle against coronavirus

1619716431

05:05

Five technologies fighting the climate crisis

1619185731

06:18

Why the Derek Chauvin verdict isn’t justice | Analysis

1619036991

04:50

What's going on with Dogecoin?

1613997542

More Behind The Headlines

07:09

How oil fields are poisoning Iraq

1618564793

02:55

Lockdown ease: London pub welcomes customers outdoors

1618251422

04:29

How did a ship get stuck in the Suez Canal?

1617103526

04:08

What you need to know about the coronavirus variants

1616510433

More Behind The Headlines

04:05

How will Joe Biden’s press secretary differ from her White House predecessors?

1616510214

07:00

How a Tommy Robinson 'propaganda' video was born

1616069129

04:15

Should you worry about the AstraZeneca vaccine?

1615996872

04:56

Do we really need to pay back coronavirus debt?

1615809838

More Behind The Headlines

12:45

Experts discuss Rishi Sunak's budget

1614808617

03:45

What can we expect from the 2021 budget?

1614252517

08:18

What happened at Trump's impeachment trial?

1613306188

07:01

The man who took on Putin: Who is Alexei Navalny?

1612890859

More Behind The Headlines

07:28

Inside a hospital on the Covid frontline

1612535018

07:02

On the brink: Inside Lebanon’s battle to survive

1612437337

06:58

What are the top priorities for Biden's first 100 days?

1611308372

18:36

President Donald Trump: Four years of division, chaos and lies in the USA

1611233684

More Behind The Headlines

05:18

The best (and worst) Inauguration Day moments in US history

1611077066

04:50

I was with the rioters who stormed the Capitol - they knew exactly what they were doing

1610640085

03:23

Help the Hungry: Our appeal has surpassed its £10m target to feed the nation’s poorest

1610583299

04:17

What will travel be like post Brexit?

1610476026

More Behind The Headlines

06:52

I decided to take the Sputnik vaccine - but is it safe?

1609864729

05:44

The Independent's US team make predictions for the Biden presidency

1609000731

01:46

Help The Hungry: Reece James joins The Independent's Christmas campaign

1608723354

07:07

After the blast: The race to escape Lebanon's shattered economy

1608221478

More Behind The Headlines

02:03

Zero-waste chef Max La Manna joins The Independent's Help The Hungry campaign

1608072785

03:45

Will the economy bounce back in 2021?

1608067196

03:47

What you need to know about the coronavirus vaccines

1608045134

01:59

The Crown’s Emma Corrin joins The Independent's Help the Hungry campaign

1607985696

Sport

00:50

Kamil Glik appears to pinch Kyle Walker’s neck during England and Poland World Cup Qualifier

1631186952

00:37

Rio Ferdinand forced to explain racist emojis to his children over breakfast

1631185337

00:51

Southgate defends not using any substitutes during England's World Cup qualifier against Poland

1631183671

00:00

Watch live as Rio Ferdinand gives evidence to parliament about online abuse

1631177004

More Sport

00:52

Emma Raducanu reacts to reaching US Open semi-final after beating Belinda Bencic

1631137795

00:42

Man devours entire jar of mayonnaise during annual college football game

1631120641

00:54

Paralympic medallist deemed 'too tall' for Olympic competition

1631027356

00:55

‘Incredible journey’: F1 driver George Russell’s message to Williams after Mercedes move

1631016208

More Sport

01:00

F1’s George Russell to partner with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2022

1631011437

01:00

Pele recovering in hospital after undergoing tumor surgery

1631010858

00:54

Emma Raducanu eases into US Open 2021 quarter-finals after beating Shelby Rogers

1631000394

01:00

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin rejects idea for World Cup every two years

1630948250

More Sport

01:01

Tom Brady reveals he tested positive for Covid after Super Bowl boat party

1630940173

00:31

College football coach says entire team should be ‘executed’

1630937155

00:22

Valtteri Bottas' move to Alfa Romeo confirmed with Russell expected at Mercedes

1630933381

02:05

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez takes US Open by storm

1630920288

More Sport

01:05

NBA star Luka Doncic dedicates two basketball courts to Slovenian hometown

1630837501

00:43

US Open: World No.1 Ash Barty crashes out after shock third round defeat

1630830292

02:34

England manager Southgate vows to ‘keep fighting’ racism but admits battle will 'take time’

1630831897

00:57

US Open: Britain’s teen Emma Raducanu continues rampage with emphatic win

1630828317

More Sport

00:54

Cristiano Ronaldo: Man United fans queue for ‘hours’ to buy superstar’s new shirt

1630745846

01:21

US Open: Naomi Osaka tearfully admits she doesn’t know when she’ll play next after shock defeat

1630742339

01:30

Paul Millsap: Brooklyn Nets To Sign Former NBA All-Star

1630704278

01:06

Kick it Out chief criticises Fifa and Uefa for failure to handle racism

1630676928

More Sport

00:54

Emma Raducanu through to US Open third-round after beating Zhang Shuai

1630669678

01:04

Gareth Southgate condemns 'unacceptable' racist abuse of England players

1630653547

01:28

Fans protest as entire Iceland FA board resigns after sexual abuse claim

1630617816

00:34

Cristiano Ronaldo 'happy to be back home' at Man United after £12.8m move

1630598828

More Sport

01:03

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Shot putter stripped of gold medal for being late

1630591497

00:32

Paralympics: Ellie Simmonds says Tokyo games will be her last

1630582303

00:49

Dame Sarah Storey becomes most successful Paralympian in British history

1630583161

01:04

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks international scoring record

1630577760

More Sport

00:31

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘greatest to play the game’, says Man United’s Harry Maguire

1630566435

01:33

Oman train ahead of Asia 2022 World Cup qualifier against Japan

1630516181

00:55

Real Madrid fans react to failed Kylian Mbappé signing

1630504120

00:53

Jake Paul reveals retirement from boxing after beating Tyron Woodle

1630487086

More Sport

01:20

Lakers’ Rondo says ‘wisdom is key to winning a championship' after re-signing

1630485305

01:30

US Open: Naomi Osaka advances with first-round win over Marie Bouzková

1630483717

02:03

Premier League clubs complete big deals in final hours of transfer deadline day

1630480499

00:38

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson signs new long-term contract

1630418304

More Sport

00:38

Man United announce Cristiano Ronaldo return with spine-tingling video

1630417810

01:03

Paralympics: Phoebe Paterson Pine speaks of mental health battle on route to gold

1630417295

00:35

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘cannot wait’ to play for Man United at Old Trafford again

1630415998

01:14

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: YouTuber secures controversial split decision victory

1630316746

More Sport

03:33

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley spark confrontation after weigh-in

1630224535

01:46

'Perfect deal for all involved', says Mourinho on Cristiano Ronaldo joining Man Utd

1630182759

01:03

Lionel Messi trains ahead of first appearance with PSG

1630168147

01:53

Manchester City unveil statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva

1630157114

More Sport

01:08

Cristiano Ronaldo set for Manchester United return as Man City pull out of deal

1630075651

01:20

Paralympics powerlifter says getting to Tokyo was his ‘medal’ after proving doctors wrong

1630073827

00:29

Man City’s Benjamin Mendy arrives at court after being charged with rape

1630062799

00:52

Man City’s Benjamin Mendy charged with rape and sexual assault

1630058828

More Sport

00:58

Chelsea face Juventus after Champions League draw

1630056952

01:17

Serena Williams withdraws from the US Open after 'torn hamstring'

1629995530

02:11

Belgium GP lap preview as Hamilton and Verstappen’s F1 Championship battle kicks back off

1629980132

01:06

Lionel Messi set to make his PSG debut in Ligue 1 against Reims

1629974905

More Sport

00:49

Arteta feels Aubameyang will be boosted by fans after Arsenal thrash West Brom

1629974230

01:05

Premier League clubs will not release players for matches in red-list countries

1629913614

01:26

Harry Kane confirms he is 'staying at Tottenham' this season

1629907667

00:25

Paralympian Ibrahim Hamatdou stuns fans by playing table tennis with his mouth

1629903938

More Sport

01:30

Tony Hawk sells limited-edition $500 skateboards infused with his blood

1629902527

00:45

Playboy model bids $600,000 for Lionel Messi’s teary handkerchief

1629898254

01:35

FIFA president hails ‘great victory’ as $201m compensation returned to governing bodies

1629897765

01:23

Nice v Marseille derby descends into chaos as fans throw bottles at players before storming pitch

1629895841

More Sport

01:41

Netflix release trailer for new Michael Schumacher documentary 30-years after F1 debut

1629891056

00:18

Paralympics: Commentator can barely watch as husband wins a medal in race she's covering

1629889498

00:47

Paralympic GB’s Sarah Storey says she wants 'best version of me’ at Tokyo games

1629882363

00:55

Real Madrid make £137 million bid for PSG’s Kylian Mbappé

1629877057

More Sport

02:57

Channel 4 share ‘Super Human’ Paralympic 2020 trailer

1629826060

01:16

Bayern Munich squad drink beer and wear lederhosen in team photo

1629820192

01:22

Nice vs Marseille: Chaos of fans storming pitch caught by supporter in stands

1629815875

00:44

Afghanistan: Refugee Paralympic Team send message of ‘hope’

1629814371

More Sport

01:04

Boris Johnson wishes ParalympicsGB team good luck ahead of Tokyo Games

1629811080

03:06

Biden celebrates 2020 WNBA champs at White House

1629807256

00:26

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Jets soar through sky to mark opening day

1629801925

01:25

Moyes says Michail Antonio ‘just needed some direction’ after striker becomes West Ham’s top scorer

1629802235

More Sport

00:36

Moyes says Michail Antonio ‘different class’ after West Ham beat Leicester

1629791403

01:21

Ugas welcomes rematch against Pacquiao after retaining WBA title

1629623622

01:00

Naomi Osaka suffers surprise third-round defeat at Cincinnati Masters

1629465808

00:56

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Agitos symbol installed at Odaiba Marine Park

1629451953

More Sport

02:00

Messi and Neymar inseparable as PSG prepare for Brest trip

1629384525

01:54

Wolves' Raul Jimenez discusses 'miracle' recovery from fractured skull

1629378060

00:49

Lukaku relishing challenge of famous number nine shirt on Chelsea return

1629371844

01:00

Bizarre sport of underwater hockey is just as mad as it sounds

1629309315

More Sport

00:52

British go kart champion, 12, dreams of F1 after starting racing during lockdown

1629308257

01:30

Carli Lloyd announces retirement from USWNT after refusing to kneel at Olympics

1629301049

01:01

Cristiano Ronaldo says transfer rumours are ‘just talk'

1629293875

01:00

Japanese F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to ongoing Covid-19 issues

1629284024

More Sport

01:26

Mexican President uses Ronaldo’s Coca-Cola video in campaign to fight obesity

1629277429

01:02

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland release clause could rise to £76m

1629274010

01:00

Polish Olympian auctions silver medal to fund baby’s life-saving heart surgery

1629216860

01:00

Atlanta Falcons become first NFL team fully vaccinated against Covid

1629211868

More Sport

04:15

Records broken after India achieves historic win against England at Lord’s

1629204901

00:41

Andy Murray feels 'confident’ after first singles win since Wimbledon

1629201568

00:35

Snooker player Reanne Evans snubs ex-partner Mark Allen before British Open match

1629193294

00:24

Stefanos Tsitsipas says he hasn’t been vaccinated because it’s not mandatory

1629191244

More Sport

00:37

Naomi Osaka cries and leaves room in first presser since withdrawing from French Open

1629184813

02:23

Naomi Osaka discusses ‘sick day’ for athletes at first presser since withdrawing from French Open

1629184367

01:28

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Laura Sugar thought she’d be ‘rubbish’ at paracanoeing

1629133098

01:15

Tokyo 2020: Team GB's homecoming celebrated with star-studded concert

1629118990

Climate

00:45

Baby seahorses released into Sydney Harbour after recovery program

1631199327

00:34

Fawn leaps to freedom after police rescue it from chain fence

1631183996

00:19

Flash floods hit Devon amid thunderstorm warnings

1631119979

00:24

Terrifying footage shows California wildfire burning beneath bridge

1631125918

More Climate

00:36

Rare lightning sparks ‘apocalypse’ fears during Mexico earthquake

1631117370

00:29

Mexico Earthquake: Cable car sways back and forth as country rocked by 7.0-magnitude earthquake

1631097547

01:08

Mexico earthquake: Powerful shock strikes southwest killing at least one

1631095340

00:42

Critically endangered angel shark filmed off Wales coast

1631089403

More Climate

02:01

Biden, AOC and Schumer visit homes hit by Storm Ida in Queens

1631058197

01:06

Thriving seal population calls River Thames home

1631033136

00:38

Couple's car gets caught in terrifying tornado

1631019688

00:43

Herd of huge bison block traffic at Yellowstone National Park

1631014893

More Climate

00:23

Dixie Fire covers 910,000-acres as blaze enters eighth week of burning

1631005638

00:41

Central Park heron swallows huge rat whole

1631010423

00:56

Giant panda twins born at Madrid zoo

1631008632

00:45

Mount Fuji's first snowcap of the season comes almost a month early

1631004874

More Climate

00:35

Plane battles new California wildfire as residents return to Lake Tahoe

1630958931

00:21

Family's house explodes after Ida flooding causes gas leak

1630938111

00:30

Arizona weather brings hailstorms and strong winds on Labor Day weekend

1630924504

00:54

Massive landslide covers road as onlookers flee for their lives in India

1630921108

More Climate

01:36

Police stage heroic rescue of baby dolphin 'pushed into' canal by Hurricane Ida

1630914207

01:48

Whales' stress levels due to tourist boats being studied by researchers

1630912081

02:13

Brazil’s worst drought in over 90 years threatens energy supply across nation

1630833230

00:41

Storm Ida: Floodwater bursts through basement wall, trapping mother and son

1630740941

More Climate

00:46

Rescuers climb through window to save 36-year-old parakeet after Caldor Fire evacuations

1630701622

01:04

Extinction Rebellion protestors strip naked inside London city banks

1630694237

02:44

Sea turtle with ‘bubble-butt’ syndrome gets second chance at life

1630692729

00:26

Sun's surface captured by Chinese satellite in new ‘high-precision’ images

1630689830

More Climate

00:15

Rescuers use safety boats to search Maryland City apartment complex after deadly floods

1630685360

00:43

Jaw-dropping aerial footage shows scale of California wildfires

1630683835

00:25

Evacuation warning issued as McCash fire grows

1630680697

00:45

Extinction Rebellion protesters removed from JP Morgan demonstration

1630655761

More Climate

01:48

Extinction Rebellion: GP attacks JP Morgan for fossil fuel investments at protest

1630653028

00:26

Newark Airport temporarily halts flights after severe flooding across New Jersey

1630603227

03:53

Changing winds provide hope in Caldor wildfire battle

1630598850

00:40

Man rescued from car during New York flooding

1630593539

More Climate

00:41

Storm Ida: Staten Island tanker wades through deep water during flash floods

1630592853

01:24

Storm Ida destroys Louis Armstrong’s historic Karnofsky Shop

1630584472

00:24

Storm Ida: Chaos at US Open as heavy rain and wind batters New York

1630579560

00:45

Storm Ida: Emergency vehicles navigate through flash flooding in New York

1630566921

More Climate

00:30

Dixie Fire: Huge plumes of smoke rise behind grazing cows

1630532583

02:08

Gray’s monitor lizard so elusive experts thought it was extinct

1630530081

01:59

Sharks filmed lurking around divers off Wales coast

1630531758

00:35

Shocking aerial footage shows thousands of tents left after Reading festival

1630524834

More Climate

00:31

Cow stuck in tree after Hurricane Ida

1630513140

01:38

Two women trapped in submerged car rescued by police officers

1630516174

00:39

Hurricane Ida: Incredible drone footage shows scale of flooding

1630511278

01:58

Hurricane Ida: Louisiana residents seek to rebuild after Category 4 storm

1630501679

More Climate

01:01

E10 petrol: Everything you need to know about the new fuel

1630496901

01:09

Caldor Fire: Blaze now just three miles from South Lake Tahoe

1630491148

00:20

Pony pulled from underneath fallen debris in Hurricane Ida aftermath

1630493854

01:21

UK storm names chosen by public include 'whirlwind’ relatives and destructive pets

1630487440

More Climate

00:57

Cop26: Thousands of police officers receive public order training ahead of summit

1630483347

02:30

Caldor Fire: Thousands evacuated after blaze near Lake Tahoe

1630482519

00:50

Extinction Rebellion activists arrested after bus protest at London Bridge

1630478735

01:45

Louisiana residents carry out rescue missions after Hurricane Ida inflicts catastrophic destruction

1630443510

More Climate

00:32

Caldor Fire: Satellite imagery shows huge plumes of smoke

1630430919

00:28

Storm Ida: Aerial footage shows homes destroyed in Louisiana

1630428529

00:45

Extinction Rebellion protesters block London Bridge

1630422042

00:36

A million face weeks without power in wake of Hurricane Ida

1630420018

More Climate

01:30

End of poisonous leaded petrol as last supplies exhausted in Algeria

1630417237

02:20

California to close all national forests due to wildfire concerns

1630408288

00:51

‘World’s northernmost island’ discovered by accident in the Arctic

1630407453

00:42

Extinction Rebellion activists injured after police pull down London roadblock

1630400038

More Climate

02:19

Chaos as wildfire forces evacuation of Lake Tahoe tourist area

1630399722

00:39

California woman fights off mountain lion to save 5-year-old son from attack

1630394339

00:54

Extinction Rebellion protesters block Tower Bridge

1630335840

00:28

Two massive waterspouts form close to Florida beach during thunderstorm

1630332946

More Climate

00:47

World’s ‘northernmost’ island discovered by researchers off Greenland coast

1630318282

01:15

Extinction Rebellion protesters target Science Museum over Shell sponsorship

1630314642

00:18

Hurricane Ida swirls off Louisiana coast in satellite footage

1630257199

01:00

Power cuts on Croatian island as heavy storm hit the coast

1630177399

More Climate

00:15

Police station captures lightning striking in Carrollton, Georgia

1630162401

00:47

Hurricane Ida: Strong winds and rain as storm makes landfall in Cuba

1630157487

00:31

Hurricane Ida: Lightning storm seen within whirlwind in satellite footage

1630140124

01:35

Venezuela flooding: At least 20 dead as rains destroys hundreds of houses

1630079429

More Climate

01:15

Female hummingbirds ‘disguise' themselves as males to avoid harassment

1630075756

00:53

First ’murder hornet’ nest discovered in Washington State eradicated

1630068950

02:09

California woman’s home reduced to ashes by wildfire

1630057917

02:21

Climate change is driving a megadrought in the western US

1630053065

More Climate

01:08

Thousands of crabs gather on Falmouth beach in spectacular natural phenomenon

1630002891

00:44

London Zoo records vital statistics at annual animal weigh-in

1630002439

00:33

Hurricane Grace lashes Mexico with rain and wind as heavy storms hit Gulf Coast

1629990433

00:42

Alabama fossil plant’s smokestacks demolished to make way for cleaner fuel

1629973548

More Climate

02:24

South Fire: Wildfire in Fontana torches homes putting farm animals in danger

1629962161

00:37

Extinction Rebellion protest outside Brazilian embassy over Amazon fears

1629926603

01:28

Extinction Rebellion protesters glue themselves to tarmac at Oxford Circus

1629917913

03:04

Rare ‘scrotum’ frogs go on display at Chester Zoo

1629910078

More Climate

00:24

Hungry sea otter tucks into crunchy crab on the beach

1629908398

00:33

Crayfish rehomed in Sydney aquarium after being found in polystyrene box

1629892006

01:12

Brazil loses over 15% water surface area in thirty years, report says

1629888390

01:39

Greta Thunberg: We cannot overestimate how storytelling can help climate crisis

1629881520

More Climate

00:27

Floodwaters rush past apartments in Tennessee after record rainfall in state

1629878405

00:22

Caldor Fire: Aircraft drops more than 9,000 gallons of fire retardant

1629876317

00:37

Extinction Rebellion protesters lie on street to block traffic at London demonstration

1629825036

00:49

Giant panda cub celebrates first birthday with special ‘cake'

1629818155

More Climate

00:10

Huge lightning bolt strikes busy road during severe thunderstorm

1629817679

02:06

Extinction Rebellion: Police dismantle giant pink table in Covent Garden

1629810330

00:55

Extinction Rebellion activists block London streets during second day of protests

1629806034

00:36

Typhoon Omais leaves South Korea flooded as storm makes landfall

1629809850

Premier League

00:51

Solskjaer praises Pogba and Fernandes after Manchester United win against Leeds

1629036403

00:49

Brentford manager Thomas Frank would have been ‘disappointed’ not to beat Arsenal

1628934346

01:17

Tottenham v Manchester City Premier League preview: Nuno and Guardiola give their thoughts

1628932947

01:05

Tottenham wait to decide on if Harry Kane will play against Man City

1628878013

More Premier League

01:03

Brentford v Arsenal Premier League preview: Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank share their thoughts

1628784951

01:04

Jack Grealish enjoying 'every minute' after £100m signing for Manchester City

1628608029

01:28

Jack Grealish reveals Guardiola was a major factor in decision to join Manchester City

1628209423

00:59

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo adamant Harry Kane will stay

1626451594

More Premier League

01:25

Nuno Espirito Santo's first press conference

1626447632

01:31

Behind the scenes: Nuno Tavares signs for Arsenal

1626080074

01:30

Patrick Vieira's first day at Crystal Palace

1625585235

01:30

Rafa Benitez and Everton stars return for pre-season training

1625574727

More Premier League

01:34

The best of Bernardo Silva from 2020-21

1624346759

00:53

Lewis Dunk’s best moments of 2020-21

1624021675

00:53

Lloris: ‘Euros group is going to be interesting’

1624015830

01:20

João Cancelo's impressive 2020-21 campaign

1623923362

More Premier League

01:30

Manchester City’s best goals of 2020-21

1623834773

01:26

Jack Harrison's greatest Leeds moments 2020-21

1623834314

01:28

Fabio Paratici: 'I hope to give Spurs my passion and build something better'

1623767470

01:29

Goals, skills, assists: The best of Mahrez from 2020-21

1623679621

More Premier League

01:30

Leandro Trossard’s best moments of 2020-21

1623482624

01:38

Raheem Sterling ferocious speed

1623328640

01:22

Ferran Torres' superb pace

1623328209

01:10

Speed demons: Kyle Walker

1623328017

More Premier League

01:10

Phil Foden’s 2020-21 Premier League campaign to remember

1623233816

01:33

Gareth Bale's fantastic speed

1623155326

00:49

福登获得PFA最佳年轻球员奖：我会脚踏实地继续努力 希望欧锦赛能让国家骄傲

1623124037

03:03

Fernandinho's best Manchester City moments

1623064921

More Premier League

00:49

Foden on Young Player of the Year award and Euros

1623060589

01:27

Illan Meslier's best saves of the 2020-21 season

1623053659

01:27

Crystal Palace’s best goals of 2020-21

1623053361

01:15

德布劳内：赢得PFA最佳球员奖实在是不可思议 我会继续努力扮演领袖的角色

1623038164

More Premier League

01:15

De Bruyne on winning PFA Player of the Year Award: It's crazy to match Ronaldo's achievement

1623030964

01:09

De Bruyne: 'Crazy' to follow in footsteps of Henry and Ronaldo

1623012174

01:30

Inside Anfield: Thiago scores first goal in win over Southampton

1622822657

01:46

Danny Rose says emotional farewell to Spurs

1622820682

More Premier League

01:28

Hugo Lloris' best Spurs saves from 2020-21

1622796918

00:57

Mo Salah: Alisson's goal was the highlight of the season

1622792130

01:29

İlkay Gündoğan's incredible 2020-21 campaign

1622791843

01:30

Leeds United's best assists of 2020-21

1622791449

More Premier League

01:26

Behind the scenes: Liverpool qualify for the Champions League

1622729374

01:06

Guaita’s best saves from the 2020-21 campaign

1622709591

01:33

All Neal Maupay’s 2020-21 goals

1622709238

01:29

All the goals: Raheem Sterling's 2020-21 season

1622706573

More Premier League

00:46

Lucas Moura's Premier League goals 2020-21

1622706407

01:48

Exclusive: Victor Orta: Marcelo Bielsa has created a legacy

1622637475

01:19

Orta on Patrick Bamford's incredible season

1622637309

01:05

Orta: I've fallen in love with Leeds United

1622637080

More Premier League

00:52

Victor Orta: We've survived with our own style

1622636916

01:20

Victor Orta on promotion to the Premier League

1622636760

01:19

Every minute of every game: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's debut season

1622636487

01:19

Diogo Jota's first season at Liverpool

1622630715

More Premier League

01:26

Kevin De Bruyne’s assists from 2020-21

1622619682

01:22

Kalvin Phillips' best moments from the 2020-21 season

1622558290

01:31

Gareth Bale's 2020-21 Premier League season

1622532703

01:30

The best of Raphinha’s debut season at Leeds

1622532500

More Premier League

00:36

Erik Lamela’s incredible rabona against Arsenal

1622532376

01:36

Every Gabriel Jesus Premier League goal 2020-21

1622451705

01:09

Eberechi Eze's debut season at Crystal Palace

1622362749

00:34

De Bruyne: 'If you win you’re hero, if you lose you’re almost a failure'

1622217186

More Premier League

01:25

Behind the scenes: City arrive in Porto for Champions League final

1622217085

01:29

City stars train in Porto before Champions League final

1622214542

01:35

Wilfried Zaha's best goals of 2020-21

1622203282

01:04

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea turnaround

1622195763

More Premier League

01:53

Manchester City's journey to the Champions League final

1622192794

01:30

Man City stars travel to Porto for Champions League final

1622190703

01:36

Rodrigo's first season at Leeds United

1622189451

01:11

Brighton and Hove Albion’s best moments of 20-21 season

1622187764

More Premier League

01:16

Patrick Bamford's 2020-21 Premier League goals

1622187449

01:33

Bielsa’s superb first season in the Premier League

1622123974

01:18

Ben White on England call-up: I cried for an hour

1622123221

01:24

Man City's Champions League campaign 2020-21

1622112754

More Premier League

01:27

Pep Guardiola previews Champions League final against Chelsea

1622034597

01:28

Thomas Tuchel: We have closed the gap to Manchester City

1622041988

01:36

Fans view: Behind the scenes in City's 2020-21 season

1622036474

01:47

Every Harry Kane assist from 2020-21 season

1622035127

More Premier League

01:36

Gündoğan: The atmosphere for the final is going to be amazing

1622034855

01:01

Chelsea's Champions League campaign 2020-21

1622024535

01:23

Behind the scenes: Pépé shines as fans return to the Emirates

1622021871

01:30

Heung-Min Son’s best Premier League campaign

1622014857

More Premier League

01:42

Every goal in Harry Kane's 2020-21 golden boot season

1621935612

01:15

Pep Guardiola's Champions League romance

1621938949

01:30

Man City stars prepare for Champions League final

1621934775

01:26

Behind the scenes: Son helps launch Spurs' new home kit

1621929230

More Premier League

00:42

Agüero scores twice in final Premier League match

1621849310

01:37

Bale double clinches comeback win over Leicester

1621849067

01:03

Manchester City celebrate being crowned Premier League champions

1621798101

00:52

Behind the Scenes: Sergio Aguero's final game at the Etihad

1621794764

More Premier League

01:27

Hậu trường: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal (Tháng 5/2021)

1621634440

01:27

Behind the scenes: Martinelli and Pepe help Arsenal beat Palace

1621602379

01:54

Klopp: I'm used to stress on the final matchday

1621602153

01:47

Behind the scenes: Arsenal launch 2021-22 away kit

1621586038

More Premier League

01:10

Behind the scenes: Everton stars show appreciation for home support

1621585739

00:41

Gabriel Jesus’ fine double sinks Everton

1621583993

01:18

Webster and Maupay earn Brighton historic win at Arsenal

1621583307

01:30

Crystal Palace’s goals at Anfield

1621582964

More Premier League

01:24

专访：鲁本-迪亚斯赢得FWA英超赛季最佳球员

1621520748

01:14

Gini Wijnaldum's impact at Liverpool

1621512674

01:30

Pitchside view: Brighton beat Man City in thrilling home finale

1621439546

00:52

Mason: We're so excited to play in front of our supporters

1621350752

Culture

01:00

Rainbow Six Siege’s Crystal Guard battle pass is now available

1631195166

01:41

Forza Horizon 5 has a staggering 400+ cars already

1631190941

01:15

Riverdale cast calls for release of producer's father by Nicaragua government

1631197109

00:41

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina to star in own Netflix show

1631195059

More Culture

06:42

Far Cry 6 overview trailer includes never-before-seen gameplay and story details

1631190949

01:06

Woman makes life-size Jason Derulo cake

1631195271

02:07

Fallout 76 update lets players build their own worlds

1631193697

01:12

Morgan Freeman to face Al Pacino in film noir, Sniff

1631193630

More Culture

02:52

The Matrix Resurrections: First trailer released for sci-fi sequel

1631193516

01:11

Destiny franchise expanding into movies and TV show says Bungie job listing

1631190634

01:59

Star Trek: Picard: John De Lancie returns as Q in season two trailer

1631186874

01:37

William Shatner’s SNL skit disappointed Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry’s family

1631186273

More Culture

00:33

Jennifer Aniston was ‘incredibly nurturing’ when filming Friends, says Reese Witherspoon

1631177714

00:56

Janet Jackson releases teaser for new documentary

1631184433

01:55

NBA 2K22 City trailer features surprisingly little basketball

1631184108

01:43

The Sopranos creator David Chase interested in second prequel film

1631184227

More Culture

04:31

Guardians of the Galaxy game trailer highlights the importance of music

1631182056

00:53

Nutritionist suggests people should be eating 500 calories a day on This Morning

1631170508

01:27

Rylan Clark-Neal's Ready Steady Cook reboot gets the chop

1631170401

02:36

Nintendo Switch getting first Big Brain Academy game in 14 years

1631178092

More Culture

01:59

Record breaking retro game sales allegedly a scam

1631176140

00:23

Jennifer Aniston gives sarcastic reply to The One Show’s Jermaine Jenas

1631173893

01:30

Microsoft Flight Simulator improves visuals for multiple countries

1631171278

01:17

Call of Duty: Warzone making over $5 million every day

1631171202

More Culture

01:27

Witcher: Ronin manga fully funded through Kickstarter

1631171200

01:03

China’s Weibo suspending K-pop fan accounts

1631168736

01:52

Ed Sheeran donates £10,000 to his teenage idols' charity appeal

1631168973

00:33

Olly Murs stops mid-show to help collapsed woman

1631120928

More Culture

01:03

Monica Lewinsky says Bill Clinton ‘should want to apologise’

1631118463

00:51

Pokémon & Oreos collaboration will make you a cookie collector

1631114332

01:03

Don't Look Up: Trailer for new Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence comedy

1631114704

01:21

Blizzard removing potentially offensive jokes from World of Warcraft

1631109969

More Culture

02:54

Call of Duty : Vanguard multiplayer trailer promises 20 maps

1631112570

00:15

The Matrix Resurrections: First look at sci-fi sequel ahead of trailer launch

1631111636

01:29

Regé-Jean Page left Bridgerton group chat to avoid ‘awkward situation’

1631111213

01:23

Hell Let Loose launches early next month for PS5 and Xbox Series X

1631110553

More Culture

00:53

Dead by Daylight welcomes Hellraiser’s Pinhead

1631109962

01:07

Alan Wake Remastered will see Xbox 360 classic finally debut on PlayStation

1631106875

01:01

NBA star and 2K charity refurbish basketball courts in Slovenia

1631104493

00:47

Britney Spears: Father files to end singer’s conservatorship

1631101294

More Culture

01:46

Impeachment: American Crime Story – Watch trailer for new Clinton and Lewinsky drama

1631097594

01:02

Animal Crossing: New Horizons brings back acorns and pine cones

1631098636

04:44

Final Death Stranding trailer edited by Kojima himself

1631094719

01:42

League of Legends reveals new champion Vex

1631095600

More Culture

01:16

Sonic Colours: Ultimate bugs and glitches being assessed

1631093638

00:41

Diablo 2: Resurrected trailer shows off the Paladin Class

1631089238

00:57

Three more Asterix & Obelix games are on their way

1631089677

01:21

50 Cent faces backlash following ‘insensitive' Michael K. Williams posts

1631089052

More Culture

01:10

Kylie Jenner announces she is expecting second child with Travis Scott

1631084057

01:08

FIFA 21 content still available from Prime Gaming

1631085427

00:55

Deathloop PS5 trailer highlights unique DualSense features

1631085428

00:59

Lifetime's Harry and Meghan movie portrays Prince William as 'villain'

1631043698

More Culture

01:09

Sony backpedals on Horizon Forbidden West PS5 upgrade

1631028128

01:00

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut patch fixes Iki lighthouses and Legends matchmaking

1631023767

01:26

Pokémon: Secrets of the Jungle movie coming to Netflix

1631023745

00:54

This Morning guest who can ‘see fairies’ claims they helped her revive dead bird

1631025381

More Culture

01:08

Nicole Scherzinger sued over Pussycat Dolls reunion by group's founder

1631024475

00:52

Divinity 2 has Steam and iPad cross-save

1631010670

01:11

God of War creator teases major PlayStation Showcase announcements

1631018712

01:31

Control PS5 upgrade could’ve been handled better admits 505 Games

1631020308

More Culture

01:01

Mass Effect 4 may switch back to Unreal Engine

1631018703

01:32

Crysis Remastered Trilogy trailer compares Xbox Series X version to Xbox 360

1631010672

09:28

Everything we know so far about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

1631013332

01:20

Forged In Shadow Torch punches its way onto PlayStation

1631010574

More Culture

00:52

Phoebe Waller-Bridge exits Donald Glover’s Mr & Mrs Smith series

1631009200

03:24

Far Cry 6 trailer lists off PC features

1631003227

01:23

Stardew Valley updates may be over admits creator

1631000756

02:00

Michael K Williams: Hollywood pays tribute to The Wire actor

1631006844

More Culture

01:08

Injustice animated movie releases in October

1631005259

01:01

Deathloop will reportedly launch on PC via Steam

1631000774

01:06

PS5 games will cost $200m to make predicts ex-PlayStation boss

1630999658

01:03

Sony will no longer offer free next-gen upgrades

1630999655

More Culture

00:51

Katherine Ryan reveals baby son Fred was ‘nearly born in the car’

1630998955

00:20

Love Island's Lillie denies relationship with Jack Grealish

1630989719

01:11

Michael K Williams: The Wire actor found dead in his New York apartment

1630968212

01:17

'A man gotta have a code': Omar wins over Bunk in classic scene from The Wire

1630963780

More Culture

00:49

Michael K Williams: The Wire actor says HBO show 'changed his life'

1630960676

02:03

Jean-Paul Belmondo: French star of Breathless dies aged 88

1630949996

00:57

Top dog: Director’s pet steals show at Venice Film Festival

1630946922

01:13

PS5 and Xbox Series X chip shortage could last until 2023

1630944318

More Culture

01:04

Jason Momoa reveals first look at new suit for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

1630943262

01:42

NBA 2K22 video previews MyTEAM improvements

1630940340

02:37

Golf Club: Wasteland launch trailer showcases gameplay

1630940744

00:57

Love Island’s Toby reunited with exes during ‘awkward’ encounter on reunion show

1630940386

More Culture

01:48

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding's most memorable on-screen moments

1630940315

01:31

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends gets new Rivals mode

1630940506

00:30

Horizon Forbidden West pre-order trailer drops online

1630938112

01:10

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions gets new trailer alongside launch

1630938121

More Culture

00:38

Latest Diablo II: Resurrected trailer details Druid class

1630936704

01:13

Stanley Tucci reveals he was diagnosed with cancer three years ago

1630933181

01:49

Kerry Katona quits Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

1630932046

00:38

Michael Keaton spoils Batman the night before opening in resurfaced video from 1989

1630930410

More Culture

00:46

Sarah Harding admits ‘it hasn’t sunk in’ on first day of being in Girls Aloud

1630919887

01:13

Grand Theft Auto publisher files lawsuit against fan-made games

1630927351

01:54

Pokémon Legends: Arceus set to be biggest game in series

1630925975

04:36

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game soundtrack discussed by developers

1630926401

More Culture

00:31

Louise Minchin excited for later mornings after leaving BBC Breakfast

1630923725

01:06

Marvel’s Shang-Chi shatters US Labor Day box office record

1630925614

01:08

Nintendo looking to add classic Game Boy games to Switch Online

1630923966

00:51

Chrissy Teigen celebrates 50-day ‘sobriety streak’

1630924314

Binge or Bin

02:35

Kevin Can F*** Himself is a 'biting skewering' of 'misogynistic' sitcoms

1630312161

02:15

Back to Life balances 'darkness' and 'hilarity'

1630240471

02:46

Gossip Girl reboot has lost it's way' due to its 'moral sensibility'

1630145228

13:39

Gossip Girl, Back to Life and Clickbait | Binge or Bin episode 9

1630075092

More Binge or Bin

02:58

The White Lotus miniseries on HBO ‘really stands out’ thanks to its ‘writing'

1629198141

02:40

What If...? from Marvel feels like 'flogging a living horse'

1629127400

02:25

Modern Love has 'lost its spark' in its second season

1629017921

02:41

The Walking Dead's final season demonstrates 'confident, astute storytelling'

1628931523

More Binge or Bin

13:45

The Walking Dead, What If…? and Modern Love | Binge or Bin episode 8

1628854831

02:08

The Leftovers 'delves into the fantastical' but 'in a way that is grounded in reality'

1628161829

02:37

Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts has 'nothing below the surface'

1628004520

02:43

Cruel Summer 'could do with some editing' but is 'addictive' viewing

1627918896

More Binge or Bin

02:03

Baptiste's 'tried and tested formula' ensures the show is 'watchable' and 'likeable'

1627809307

02:09

Pose is the 'most important' show Ryan Murphy has made

1627718487

12:56

Baptiste, Pose and Cruel Summer | Binge or Bin episode 7

1627656143

01:55

Crashing, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'other' show, is 'a great precursor to Fleabag'

1626886778

More Binge or Bin

02:20

I Think You Should Leave has 'something going on beneath the surface' besides 'toilet gags'

1626791704

02:29

Manifest is not 'high quality drama' but it is 'watchable'

1626695600

02:17

This Way Up's 'believable' portrayal of sisters on screen 'sets this show apart'

1626595728

02:09

Ted Lasso is 'one of the best comedies in a long time'

1626528171

More Binge or Bin

12:22

Ted Lasso, This Way Up and I Think You Should Leave | Binge or Bin episode 6

1626443900

02:29

On Becoming a God in Central Florida is an 'intelligent, darkly funny comment on America’

1625849368

02:41

HBO's Betty 'finds its stride' in its 'lived-in, documentary-esque' second season

1625587859

02:23

The seventh and final season of Bosch is a 'suitably great end to a great show'

1625501851

More Binge or Bin

02:27

Netflix's Fear Street is 'slapdash' and made without 'any care at all'

1625386350

02:23

Monsters At Work is a ‘lovingly crafted’ foray into TV shows for Pixar

1625301234

12:43

Monsters at Work, Bosch and Fear Street | Binge or Bin episode 5

1625225408

01:57

Shane Meadows' The Virtues is a 'vital watch' starring 'British Robert De Niro' Stephen Graham

1624527148

More Binge or Bin

02:22

Apple TV's Lisey's Story contains 'exciting' moments but they are 'few and far between'

1624461161

03:00

Starzplay's Blindspotting uses 'laughs' to ensure the 'powerful moments land even harder'

1624285490

02:22

The Handmaid's Tale is one of 'the best TV shows of the last 5 years'

1624182915

03:16

Disney Plus's Loki gives viewers 'exciting' opportunity to explore 'new side of the MCU'

1624086571

More Binge or Bin

13:52

Loki, The Handmaid’s Tale and Lisey’s Story | Binge or Bin episode 4

1624017815

02:01

Pen15 has Independent critic 'laughing out loud at every single episode'

1623324229

01:50

BBC's prison drama Time feels like 'a real prison in action'

1623159237

02:15

BBC's Inside No. 9 'writing itself into a hole' despite 'real high points'

1623065009

More Binge or Bin

01:58

Netflix's superhero show Jupiter's Legacy is 'po-faced' and 'inhibited'

1622993804

02:17

Mare of Easttown is 'hands down the best thing on TV right now'

1622975883

11:31

Mare of Easttown, Jupiter's Legacy and Inside No. 9 | Binge or Bin episode 3

1622798611

02:08

Underrated NBC sitcom Superstore 'takes the funniness seriously'

1622104137

More Binge or Bin

02:03

Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad will join the 'pantheon of the greats'

1621953252

02:18

Oscar winner Nomadland is 'devastating, beautiful and tender'

1621854224

02:03

BBC's The Pursuit of Love is 'frivolous and fun'

1621760705

02:15

Fargo season 4 is a 'knock off of the first three seasons'

1621675402

More Binge or Bin

11:29

Fargo, Nomadland and The Underground Railroad | Binge or Bin episode 2

1621595540

01:49

BBC rom-com 'Starstruck' falls flat, says Independent critic

1620991162

02:12

Why The Night Of is 'second to none' in its indictment of the American justice system

1620899215

02:07

New superhero show Invincible is ‘everything the Avengers can’t be’

1620728851

More Binge or Bin

02:07

Disney's new detective show, Big Sky, is 'trash fire'

1620650560

03:08

Line of Duty finale was 'overcooked', says Independent critic

1620460654

01:41

You will be addicted to Netflix's 'Alice in Borderland'

1620555590

12:52

Line Of Duty, Invincible and Big Sky | Binge or Bin Episode 1

1620394661

Music Box

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

1627469267

10:43

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

1626863904

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

1626256432

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

1625653168

More Music Box

10:32

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

1624451738

09:42

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

1623841182

09:45

Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell

1623236219

09:54

Music Box Session #57: The Snuts

1622624074

More Music Box

12:21

Music Box Session #56: Amy Montgomery

1622026017

10:26

Music Box Session #55: Lord Huron

1621414534

08:49

Music Box Session #54: Alaina Castillo

1620817444

Lifestyle

01:58

Scuba-diving couple get married surrounded by sharks in underwater tropical tank

1631189527

00:58

Woman spends £4,000 a year on ‘fashionista’ rescue pigeons

1631183615

01:02

60% of people feel it costs too much to be healthy

1631193467

00:59

TikTok surpasses YouTube’s average watch time in the US

1631190815

More Lifestyle

00:29

Dog owner pranks sleeping pup with rubber ducks

1631180952

00:49

Goal poaching pooch scores ‘header’ in Chile

1631127940

00:25

‘French Spider-Man’ climbs Paris tower to protest against Covid health pass

1631109799

00:57

Mum covers house in Christmas decorations three months early

1631103531

More Lifestyle

01:14

Man performs incredible array of basketball trick shots

1631051520

01:01

Double amputee training for Ironman triathlon ‘loves proving people wrong’

1631050001

01:00

Simple stretches that can relieve back pain

1631045065

01:30

Amazon reportedly set to release line of TVs in the US this year

1631031069

More Lifestyle

01:14

Five tips for reducing or limiting your caffeine consumption

1631022805

00:21

‘Thank you, have a nice day’: Polite delivery robot thanks man for helping it out of ditch

1631018755

00:41

French bulldog gets pampered with full spa treatment

1631017474

01:58

Man surprises girlfriend with wedding proposal at Gatwick Airport

1631018307

More Lifestyle

00:46

'Endless' gaggle of geese cross road and block traffic

1631014115

02:00

'Viking warriors’ fight in reenactment of historical battle at UK bronze age site

1631009820

01:42

Avocados may have surprising impact on women's belly fat

1631007914

01:29

Girls experience 'devastating' drop in happiness, research finds

1631002817

More Lifestyle

00:41

Baby rhino calf explores enclosure for first time at zoo

1630944975

00:15

Chihuahua chases baby deer around back yard

1630935955

00:24

Family find bird trapped in wall after investigating strange sounds

1630934250

00:23

Blue meteor streaks over Jersey skies

1630925186

More Lifestyle

03:00

Man slacklines across a ridge in Utah in breathtaking footage

1630926708

00:25

Woman screamed so loud at spider that five police officers turned up at house

1630857598

00:51

Prince Charles aide steps down amid probe into Saudi tycoon honours claims

1630853196

02:29

Slice of fun: World Custard Pie Championship returns to English town

1630839529

More Lifestyle

01:00

Pilot sets spectacular world record by flying plane through tunnel in daring stunt

1630787933

01:38

High heels sprint race for both men and women takes place in Russia

1630829376

03:11

29-year-old bat living dream life after fleeing research lab

1630700914

00:39

Bird perfectly mimics crying baby

1630683000

More Lifestyle

00:54

Elephant herd close to ending mysterious 18-month journey

1630680462

01:25

Gorilla turns 55 years old at zoo to become third-oldest in the world

1630664614

01:43

‘Smart shirt’ that can monitor your heart rate developed by researchers

1630605523

00:51

Toddler gags every time he looks at newborn brother

1630599775

More Lifestyle

01:26

Violent video games continue to be the norm, study finds

1630598574

00:54

Buffalo herd flings lion into the air as they rescue bull from pride attack

1630594670

01:08

Pulsating parasite removed from stray cat’s neck by ‘hero’ vets

1630592310

01:58

Nasa recruiting applicants for year-long simulated Mars mission

1630592342

More Lifestyle

00:27

James Dyson says he doesn’t expect his products to have ‘low end’ prices in future

1630588801

00:26

James Dyson pulls handful of hair out of pocket for product demonstration

1630587712

01:30

Streamers boycott Twitch over 'lack of action’ against ‘hate raids’

1630589268

01:06

Kitten with spinal cord defect gets wheelchair built from toy car

1630588679

More Lifestyle

01:00

Justin Bieber launches fundraiser for Haiti earthquake victims

1630587261

00:27

Family of ducks ushered out of university library after waddling in

1630575884

01:33

Baby gorilla ‘opens’ presents on first birthday at San Diego Zoo

1630564158

01:06

Jennifer Hudson shares five beauty tips she swears by

1630529578

More Lifestyle

00:57

Barking mad: Couple launches taxi service exclusively for animals

1630508295

01:20

Royal fans visit Princess Diana statue to mark 24th anniversary of her death

1630503110

00:14

Danish school students give nervous new starters heartwarming ‘rockstar welcome’

1630498550

00:52

Daughter who hadn't seen her mother in 18 months dresses up as waitress to surprise her

1630485682

More Lifestyle

01:07

Pet dogs can predict their owner’s epileptic seizures, new research finds

1630443215

01:10

Dermatologists issue warning against ‘damaging’ TikTok skincare trends

1630432810

01:02

Ten-year-old girl beats adults to national strongwoman crown

1630431947

03:17

Bill Gates shares four tips on how to be successful

1630429788

More Lifestyle

00:21

Say cheese: Horse flashes toothy smile for 9-year-old girl

1630425189

00:18

Snoring British bulldog falls off table after sleeping precariously on edge

1630401491

00:08

Ostrich named Killer chases man in hilarious video

1630398163

00:08

Woman caught dancing for an audience of cows

1630394954

More Lifestyle

00:45

First pet Paralympics welcomes dogs of all shapes and sizes for inclusive Games

1630394384

01:01

Kerry Katona breaks down as she relives domestic abuse at hands of George Kay

1630318116

01:00

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘don’t regret' Royal Family split

1630315645

00:57

Sharks feast on deer carcass in New Zealand

1630241759

More Lifestyle

01:30

Scientists discover ancient fossil of four-legged whale discovered in Egypt

1630240502

01:25

San Diego Zoo: Meet Justin, the ‘brave’ baby rhino befriending buffaloes and gazelles

1630160327

01:59

Five things you probably didn't know about manatees

1630160716

01:33

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen creates at-home gin bar in garden shed

1630136630

More Lifestyle

01:12

Mantis shrimp ‘bullet’ punch mimicked by Harvard robot

1630099886

01:09

Seven most remarkable dogs of the last decade

1630085849

02:25

Stepfather adopts 18-year-old stepson in emotional birthday surprise

1630080821

00:30

Mum shares simple trick for feeding ‘fussy eaters’

1630077503

More Lifestyle

01:18

Trapped hedgehog rescued from drain in 'unusual' operation

1630079603

01:17

Eating hot dogs could shave 36-minutes of your life off, study finds

1630077729

03:17

Owners celebrate International Dog Day with puppy yoga

1630070300

00:39

Shocking moment two paragliders collide in mid-air

1630068796

More Lifestyle

00:45

Indian train driver forced to slow down due to elephants on the track

1630046508

01:35

Florida man filmed hitting alligator with giant lawn mower

1630052800

00:50

Coyote pup rescued after jumping into San Francisco Bay

1630050033

01:58

Husband's prank on pregnant, hungry wife backfires during 'food review' challenge

1629970208

More Lifestyle

01:10

The top 10 safest airlines to travel with revealed

1629999281

01:16

Cryptocurrency hacker who stole $610m has retured it all and been offered security job

1629993728

01:28

Adorable baby tries to use picture of dip to add flavour to crisps

1629989478

01:06

More men love reading romantic books in summer than women, study finds

1629987740

More Lifestyle

03:16

Adorable penguins can’t wait to be weighed on a special scale

1629983616

03:14

Bad Moon Rising: ‘Werewolf’ dog has human-like eyes

1629966823

01:25

Baby Indian rhino explores her new exhibit at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

1629963676

00:30

Mother films terrifying moment shark swims close to daughter on bodyboard

1629908168

More Lifestyle

01:30

OnlyFans scraps plans to ban sexually explicit material after backlash

1629923153

01:00

Flock of sheep form giant heart in stunning tribute to farmer’s late aunt

1629910800

00:33

Frio County Officers take fallen comrade’s son to first day of school

1629908592

01:01

Forza Horizon 5 showcases special Limited Edition controller

1629902514

More Lifestyle

01:35

Cynthia Nixon taunts Andrew Cuomo for losing honorary Emmy

1629898982

00:49

Milk crate challenge: Girl's hopes of winning $500 come crashing down

1629885807

00:35

On-duty police officer stuns teens with skateboarding skills

1629826669

00:30

Watermelon pizza teased by Dominos Australia’s TikTok

1629798247

More Lifestyle

01:04

Syrian chemist painstakingly restores ancient Greek texts piece by piece

1629831142

00:50

Autistic teenager teaches 101-year-old how to street dance and 'body pop’

1629820273

00:56

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Prince William and Kate Middleton send good luck message

1629812623

00:17

Father-daughter duo shares epic basketball trick-shot

1629803253

AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

1619091941

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

1618828888

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

1618829852

00:58

Stargazing Experience

1618829858

More AlUla

01:32

Discover #TheWorldsMasterpiece

1618829884