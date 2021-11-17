Police have released new images of a young mother who disappeared in suspicious circumstances almost a decade ago.

Claire Holland, 32, was last seen at the Seamus O’Donnell’s pub in St Nicholas Street, Bristol , on the night of Wednesday, 6 June 2012.

She was reported missing by her family a few days later.

Police are appealing for more information after releasing new CCTV footage showing Ms Holland on the day she disappeared.

The force also confirmed targeted searches in and around the Bristol area will be carried out over the next few days.