Shoppers baffled after 'Britain's wonkiest Christmas tree' appears in town centre

Shoppers have been left baffled after ‘Britain’s wonkiest Christmas tree’ was installed in their town centre.

Locals are split over the 20ft-high artificial tree which has been erected outside the shopping centre in Evesham, Worcs.

Town centre bosses usually fund a traditional tree but this year opted for a bendy Grinch-style creation.

Residents in the town have expressed mixed views on the wacky S-shaped fir, with some saying they “love it” while others said it looks like it was “broken by the wind”

