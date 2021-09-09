A British survivor of the 9/11 terror attacks recollects her experience escaping from the World Trade Centre's South Tower on September 11 2001.

Describing the first moments after the attack, Janice Brooks said: "I sat on the sofa, curled up my legs and rocked backwards and forwards."

Ms Brooks said she couldn't see her hand in front of her face and "all the windows were black".

"I thought I was going to die," she added.

After a New York City police officer helped her flee, Janice looked back at the building and saw a "big, gaping hole" where her floor should have been.